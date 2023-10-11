Dow Woman Still Missing After 9 Months

It’s been 9 months since a Jersey County family has heard from a family member and area law enforcement continue to look for clues regarding her disappearance.

38 year old Kaila Marie Vincent-Vatole was last seen near her residence around Little Piasa Road in Dow on Sunday, January 8th around 4PM. Family members say that it is not like her to go this long without reaching out to someone or to not have her cellphone. Numerous searches in the area and extensive investigation have failed to locate Kaila, whose family continues to suffer with concern for her welfare and whereabouts as she does have some medical conditions that would place her in immediate danger.

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office says she has lived as a homeless person before and has suffered from drug addiction in the past. Kaila previously resided in Carlinville, Wood River, East Alton, and Alton areas. She also has connections in Pike County and Decatur City, Iowa. The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office is asking area farmers and hunters to pay particular attention as they move through their property this fall for clothing items, personal belongings, or any other indications of human presence.

Vincent-Vatole stands approximately 5 feet tall and weighs around 90-100 pounds. She has long hair that is brown at the roots and is currently wavy with blonde ends. She is covered in tattoos. She has false teeth and according to the family, she has an ileostomy after surviving cancer treatment, in which she wears colostomy bags.

Anyone who has any information about Vincent-Vatole’s disappearance should contact the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office at 618-498-6881 or leave an anonymous tip with the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-300-2590.