Dowd Rallies for Pathway

By Gary Scott on May 23, 2025 at 10:20am

The executive director for Pathway Services Unlimited in Jacksonville says proposed cuts in Governor JB Pritzker’s spending plan could cost the local operations three staff members.

Ryan Dowd says Pritzker’s plan would reduce director support professional funded hours by $32-million state wide.

Dowd and others joined the Illinois Rehabilitation Services group in Springfield for a rally and a meeting with lawmakers.

He feels good about the response.

Dowd says he got a good response from a Chicago area lawmaker, and was helped by state representative CD Davidsmeyer.

Dowd says the loss of three staff members would mean that 20 to 24 people now served by Pathway would not be active in the community.

He says it’s important for Pathway clients to feel connected and remain connected with the greater community.

Dowd says the governor has also proposed to cut Medicaid services and support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.