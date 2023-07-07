Downed Power Lines Spark Vehicle Fires in Beardstown

The Beardstown Fire Department responded to a call of two vehicles on fire yesterday afternoon.

According to a report by the Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department via social media, crews were called to the 200 block of West 5th Street in Beardstown at approximately 3:45 pm Thursday for a pair of vehicles that were on fire in close proximity to several residences.

Fire officials say the initial cause was determined to be that a storm-damaged tree limb had fallen onto power lines, knocking them down onto the vehicles. The lines remained live causing them to ignite.

Photo Credit: Beardstown Fire Department

Nearby residents were evacuated and hose lines were used to protect structures from further damage while crews on scene waited for Ameren to arrive and shut off power to the lines.

Crews remained on scene for approximately 2 hours. Beardstown Fire was assisted by the Beardstown Ambulance Company, Beardstown Police, Cass County Sheriff Deputies, and Ameren Illinois. Arenzville Fire provided coverage for the response area during the event.