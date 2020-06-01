Downstate Rural Pharmacies Get Financial Boost

Critical Access Pharmacies in Illinois got a financial boost this weekend.

More than 70 critical access pharmacies, primarily in rural and underserved downstate Illinois communities, will benefit from $1.3 million in payments released on Saturday by Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza

The payments were released under the Critical Access Pharmacy program for pharmacies that have experienced serious financial difficulty because of lower rates offered under the state’s managed care program, and also because of rate cuts by pharmacy benefit managers.

Illinois State Senator Andy Manar announced the funding this morning. In a press release he says to qualify for the CAP Program, pharmacies must be located in medically underserved areas, as determined by the Department of Healthcare and Family Services.

Menar says Neighborhood pharmacies are facing a double bind of predatory practices by corporate competitors and increased costs due to volatile supply chains amid the pandemic.

Manar worked with the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, earlier this year to help expedite payments under the CAP program as a way to help rural pharmacies brace for the spread of COVID-19 disbursing nearly $1 million in March.

Saturday’s payment was the fourth payment to critical access pharmacies under the program. The comptroller released $4.7 million in payments on July 1, and $1.9 million on Dec. 10 last year.