Downtown & Area Businesses Gearing Up For October’s Autumn Warehouse Market Event

The Jacksonville Central Park Market organizers have announced an upcoming Fall event for downtown shoppers.

The Autumn Warehouse Market is being held at the historical Warehouse 200 space at 200 East Douglas. It will include over 60 juried, local arts and crafts vendors as well as bakers and growers. There will also be several food and beverage trucks on site. The special event will be held Friday, October 25th from 4-8PM and on Saturday, October 26th from 9AM-4PM.

The event is meant to be an extension of the Central Park Market which is an open-air market that has taken place during warm weather months in the streets of downtown Jacksonville for the past 3 years on the 1st Thursday of each month from May to October.

Local businesses including The Little Stove Hotel, Proud Richard’s restaurant and Don’s Place Tavern are going the extra mile, joining in on creating an enticing VIP GIVEAWAY package for those who wish to savor an overnight stay and fully immerse themselves in Downtown Jacksonville. Details for the giveaway can be found on the Facebook page for Central Park Market.