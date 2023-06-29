Downtown Concert Moved to MAC Center This Week

The rash of wild weather in the area has forced a popular summer event indoors this week.

Jacksonville Main Street has announced that based on the inclement weather forecast for tomorrow which includes scattered thunderstorms, a possible triple-digit heat index, and low air quality, this week’s downtown concert is moving indoors.

Main Street Executive Director Judy Tighe says with the multiple weather issues possible Friday, it’s better to be safe than sorry. “Thankfully the owners at the MAC Center have welcomed us as the rain venue, so we will be setting up over there.

All the times are the same, so beverages will be available at 6:00, the band will start at 7:00 and the afterparty will still be at Guse’s Pub and Eatery. The band will still play till 9:00 like always, just everything will be inside at the Mac Center.”

Tighe says the location of the MAC Center, formerly known as the Bill Wall Gymnasium on the MacMurray Campus will be a great backup to serve as an indoor venue.

“It sits on Hardin Avenue, it’s the old MacMurray College gymnasium. It’s in that building right there on the west side at 409 Hardin Avenue. There’s parking in the vicinity so we should be fine.”

The Harmon Family Bluegrass Band is this week’s featured artist. Tighe says big thanks are being extended to John Rohn and company for opening the MAC center to the concert.

She says updates will be made available online so follow the Jacksonville Main Street Face Book page for more information.