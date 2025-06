By Gary Scott on June 13, 2025 at 10:25am

Elvis has left the building. Or at least downtown Jacksonville tonight.

The Jacksonville Main Street concert featuring the Blue Suede Crew is headed inside because of anticipated rain tonight.

The concert has been moved to the Morgan county Fairgrounds and the pavilion.

The concert will still run 3 hours, starting at 6 PM. There will be drinks and food available.

The Blue Suede Crew features music from Elvis Presley.