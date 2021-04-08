Downtown Concert Series Back

By Gary Scott on April 8, 2021 at 6:00am

The downtown concert series is returning for Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Main Street Judy Tighe says the event coordinator, Melissa Zoerner was able to convince those secured for last year’s cancelled performances to come back this year.

Tighe says the concerts will use spacing and masks to keep everyone safe.

She says they will all be on Friday nights, and opens June 4th.

The first concert will be disco music with the Shagadelics. Nick Schnebelen will perform rock June 11th, Phil Vandrel and country June 18th, and Earnest James and Zydeco music will be performed June 25th.

The series will skip a couple of weekends for the 4th of July and the Morgan County Fair. It will return with southern rock on the16th, country music on the 23rd, and blues on the 30th.

The series finishes with the Harmons, a bluegrass band on August 6th, followed by a craft brewery festival and art fair the following day.

Tighe says this is being done with community support, and the series needs local funding.

Sponsorship levels range from the Diamond level at $5000 plus, to the digital gold starting at $100. Sponsorship forms are available on the Jacksonville Main Street website.