Downtown Jacksonville Businesses Catering to the Perennial “Last Minute Shopper” Thursday

A number of businesses in downtown Jacksonville are aiming to help women finish Christmas shopping- for themselves.

Thursday night is Men’s Night Out in downtown Jacksonville. The event is the latest in a group effort by downtown businesses like the Central Park Market, to offer special shopping and savings throughout Jacksonville’s historic district.

Nick Little, owner of Market House Antiques on East State Street says this event is a little different than the usual Thursday shopping found around the square.

“Well, this one in particular we are catering to the men of Jacksonville. So as we all know, men usually shop at the very last minute. I know I have been out with my dad on December 24th shopping for mom and other family members and such. So we are giving the opportunity for guys to come in and help finish their Christmas lists a little bit earlier than expected.”

Little says the Downtown Men’s Night Out also gives those late shoppers the chance to get something for their significant other they actually want this year. “We have lists out there to several businesses so that the significant other or someone can come in and fill out a little sheet with what they want. Then we can be like, hey your person has requested these items, now we’ll help you shop for them.”

Shopping list forms can be found on the Men’s Night Out event on Facebook, or one of many participating downtown businesses. The event runs from 4 to 7 pm this Thursday, December 15th.

Little says several businesses are planning to stay open late and have some special deals planned for the event.

Participating businesses include:

Gillham House: Peachy Nest, General Store, Rad + Thrift, Pizza Records

Alison + Co.

Girls in White Satin

Green Haven

Modern Groove

Haberdash

Our Town Books

Just Good Trade

Home Girls

Don’s Place

Market House Antiques

A Collaborative

KJB’s

Times Square Sewing Center