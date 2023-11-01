Downtown Jacksonville Sip ‘n Shop Returns on Thursday

Anyone wanting to get a jump start on holiday shopping will have the chance this Thursday in Downtown Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Main Street’s Sip n’ Shop returns on Thursday, November 2nd from 4-7PM. Main Street Executive Director Judy Tighe explains how the evening works: “The stores are staying open until at least 7 o’clock. Not all of them, but most of them will feature a little taste of something that’s available in our various drinking establishments or eating establishments located downtown. So, you might go into Kindred Market for example, and they might have special drinks from a neighboring restaurants down the street – so you can get a little taste. If you like the drink, run down the road and have one of those while you are out shopping.

New this year to the Sip ‘n Shop is the availability of the Santa Stroll hats inside The Plaza retail space during the Sip ‘n Shop.

Tighe says the coupons for the Santa Stroll hats will be good at downtown businesses through the end of the year. She encourages everyone to come downtown and take advantage of the retail and social opportunity beyond normal business hours.