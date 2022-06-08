Downtown Job Fair Returns with Trade/College Reps

A popular outdoor job fair is returning to downtown with a new twist this year.

The Healthy Communities Collaborative Job Fair sponsored by Jacksonville Memorial Hospital returns to downtown Jacksonville this Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

Lori Hartz, Director of Community Relations for Jacksonville Memorial says even though the job fair is sponsored by the hospital, there will be a wide range of employers at the event this Thursday.

“I’ve looked at the weather and it’s not supposed to rain so we are happy about that. It is an outdoor open-air job fair and we have invited area employers to participate. Anyone who’s looking to fill positions was invited to come.

This year we are including some trade programs and other educational programs, certificates, and such from Lincoln Land Community College and other colleges to come and offer their positions as well. We hope we have a big crowd come out and participate in this year’s job fair.”

More than two dozen employers will be on hand at the job fair. Hartz says organizers know from years past that several will be interviewing on the spot so dressing for interviews and bringing your resume is highly recommended.

The 2022 Healthy Communities Collaborative Job Fail sponsored by Jacksonville Memorial Hospital is this Thursday, June 9th on the square in Jacksonville from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

For more information, go to the Jacksonville Memorial Hospital Facebook page, or via the Jacksonville Memorial web page at memorial.health and search job fair.