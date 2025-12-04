By Gary Scott on December 4, 2025 at 9:40am

A downtown Scott County community will light up with Christmas this weekend.

It’s the Downtown Winchester Christmas celebration.

One of the people helping getting the word out is Stevie Vandevelde.

She says the town is ready to go Saturday.

It will include a Kiwanis Pancake and Sausage breakfast from 8 to 10 AM at Sibert Hall on North Walnut. Vendors will be downtown from 9 to 3, and the Winchester library will hold an art show starting at 9.

A cookie and candy walk will be held at First Christian Church on North Main starting at 9.

Josh Cannon will have his train display at the Winchester Train Depot on West Cherry, starting at 9. Santa will begin his visit downtown at 1. He will be in his house from 1 to 3 PM.

Vandevelde says a new event this year is a tree display.

It will be held at the Winchester Old School Museum, and a museum elf will drop by from 10 AM to 4 PM Saturday.

A lighted Christmas parade steps off at 6:30 Saturday night, followed by a community sing led by Cole, Zac and Gabe Howard on the square.