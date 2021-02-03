Dr Scott Boston says Passavant Ready to help with general public COVID shots

Passavant Area Hospital is about to get more involved with the COVID vaccination process.

Up to this point, Passavant has been handling first responders, and those with connections to the hospital.

Passavant CEO Dr. Scott Boston says Morgan County has been doing a wonderful job overall in distributing the vaccines.

Dr. Boston says Passavant will get involved with the rest of the vaccination process by providing vaccinations to the general public with direction by the Morgan County health department and emergency services department. He says once enough vaccinations are provided, the idea is to get younger with the screening process.

Dr. Boston says the first shot gives a person anywhere from 40 to 60 percent protection, and the shots take full effect 10 to 14 days after the dose is administered.

He says the jury is still out as to whether the shot will keep a person from spreading the virus. Boston says the vaccination is safe, and has been proven safe for pregnant woman.

People wanting to schedule an appointment for a COVID vaccination are urged to call 479-1817.