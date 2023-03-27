Dream Center Foundation Final Liquidation Sale This Saturday

An area non-profit organization is liquidating its assets after the sudden death of its president last year.

The Jacksonville Dream Center Foundation is holding a liquidation sale this weekend at the center located on West College Avenue. The remaining board members agreed to close the center after Dream Center Foundation President Steve Cantrell passed away in September. The Dream Center Foundation was established in July of 2013.

Acting President, Cheri Fry says everything including the building will be sold off with the proceeds being then donated to a number of area non-profits.

Fry says the work of the Jacksonville Dream Center Foundation might not have been as well known as some other organizations in Jacksonville, but the effects of the mission were seen and felt throughout the community over the years.

“The Dream Center was an education for kids. We were teaching them trades and different services and whatnot. Our most recognizable thing that we ever did was our bench for caps program where everybody collected the plastic bottle caps and we turned them into benches for different places around town. That’s what we’re mostly recognized for but they didn’t know it was us, because it was just kids.”

Fry says another well-recognized effort by the Dream Center and Steve Cantrell, was the fundraising food trailer that was seen at events throughout the area. “Steve always had the food truck up at the square for all of the concerts and whatnot. In later years we were the log cabin wood food truck.

He had it at so many local places, Murrayville, Woodson, here on the square in Jacksonville. Just about anywhere that could have a food truck, Steve had the food truck there.’

Prior to its use as the Dream Center, the converted residence was home to the Jacksonville Theater Guild, and prior to that, Williamson Funeral Home for several decades.

Everything from various tools, and stage pieces to antique bottles, tables, trunks, clothes, and housewares can be found at the sale this weekend. Fry says it has been sad winding down the foundation, however, everything must go.

“It is sad, it’s the end of an era but we just had to get rid of some stuff so anything here is for sale. If they come in, they make us an offer we were probably going to accept it because we need to get rid of the stuff because we are going to be selling the building and I’m sure the new owners of the building will not want all of these items still inside of it.”

Fry says once everything including the building has been sold, the board has chosen to donate the foundation’s assets to area non-profit organizations that supported the Dream Center Foundation over the years.

The final proceeds will be divided into four ways for donation to Jacksonville Main Street, Woodlawn Farm, The Prairieland Heritage Museum and Fall Festival, and the Clayville Historic Site.

The final Dream Center Liquidation Sale is this Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm, at the center located at 210 West College Avenue across from the Jacksonville Public Library. More information can be found on the Dream Center’s Facebook page and event.