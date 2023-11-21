Dreams Drawing Proceeds Disbursed

The 30th annual Dreams Drawing proceeds were distributed today to Routt Catholic High School and Our Saviour Grade School.

The annual Dreams Drawing was held on Sunday, September 3rd at the culmination of the Family Fun Festival weekend.

Dreams Co-Chairs Monica Eoff and Lindsay English presented checks in the amount of $121,000 to Routt Catholic Principal Dan Carie and Our Saviour Principal Stevie Van Develde.

Eoff says this year’s overwhelming support of the campaign led to some special milestones: “We were able to disburse $121,000 to each school. Typically, we budget for $110,000, but due to the generosity of our sponsors as well as our early sell out, we had less overhead. So, we were able to award an additional $11,000 to each school.”

Eoff says that the Dreams Drawing will be consistent in its approach next year, and she’s proud of and extremely grateful for the community’s generosity in supporting the faith-based education provided by Routt/Our Saviour.