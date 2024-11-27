Dreams Proceeds Distributed, Sees $15K Raise

The 2024 Routt/Our Saviour’s Dreams Campaign has been finalized and the proceeds were recently presented to each school.

The annual Dreams drawing during the Routt Family Fun Festival is the largest fundraiser for Our Saviour Grade School and Routt Catholic High School.

Dreams Chair, Lindsay English and Co-Chair, Amy White, awarded $125,000 to both schools. Each year $110,000 is budgeted and this year, with an additional 200 tickets being sold along with the tremendous support received, an extra $15,000 was given to each school.