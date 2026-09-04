Dreams Ticket Sales down to the Wire

By Gary Scott on September 4, 2026 at 10:40am

A relative handful of tickets remain for the Routt-Our Saviour Dreams drawing.

Forty Five hundred tickets went on sale this summer. The drawing will be held Sunday night at the end of the Family Fun Festival.

Chairwoman Becky McClellan says ticket agents have been contacting past ticket buyers and others in an effort to sell out by the end of Saturday.

As of mid morning, the number of tickets remaining was at just under 150.

McClellan hopes people will keep the Routt and Our Saviour students in mind.

Proceeds from the sales in past years has pumped several hundred thousand dollars into both schools over the years.

The Family fun Festival this year is a one day event, Sunday only.

Kindergarten students begin drawing names at 6 Sunday night, and the names will be announced about 6:20. WLDS-WEAI will carry the drawing live.