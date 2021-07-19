Drive Through Cancer Screening Event Returns to Passavant

Passavant Area Hospital and the Mia Ware Foundation are again teaming up to provide at-home cancer screening.

Free colorectal at-home cancer screening kits will be given away at a “drive-thru” event in August at Passavant.

Hospital officials said in the announcement today that kits will be distributed from 4 to 6 p.m. On Thursday, Aug. 5, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, in the circle drive at the hospital’s main entrance, located at1600 W. Walnut St.

Participants should expect to stay in their vehicles, answer a few questions, and receive a kit to take home. The kit contains instructions and supplies for participants to collect a stool sample. The sample is then used to test for blood in the stool.

Completed kits are then returned via a postage-paid envelope, with test results sent by mail in three to four weeks.

Officials say only 500 kits are available. Staff at the kit distribution will be wearing personal protective equipment. Participants are encouraged to wear masks. Kits will be available while supplies last.