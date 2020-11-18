Drive Through COVID Testing Site Returns to Morgan County Thursday, November 19th

By Jeremy Coumbes on November 18, 2020 at 9:55am

Additional COVID testing will be available at the Morgan County Fairgrounds again tomorrow.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is sponsoring another community drive through testing site Thursday, November 19th from 9am to 5pm.

Anyone can get tested and you do not have to have symptoms or be sick to get a test.

There is no cost for testing but bring your insurance card with you. You can still get tested even if you do not have health insurance.

IDPH says simple nasal swabs will be used, meaning not the invasive long swabs used during the early days of testing.

Results will be communicated by phone within 4 to 7 days after testing.

Testing will take place at the Morgan County Fairgrounds at 110 North Westgate Avenue in Jacksonville from 9am to 5pm.