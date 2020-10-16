Drive Through Flu Clinic in South Jacksonville Next Week

The Morgan County Health Department will be hosting another drive though flu clinic next week.

Health Department Administrator, Dale Bainter says following a great turnout for the annual Flu Bowl event, the health department decided to offer the drive through option again.

“Get your flu shots, we have another flu clinic coming up. We had a wonderful turnout at the JHS Bowl last week, so we are going to have another flu clinic next week.

Wednesday the 21st from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at First Christian Church in South Jacksonville, it will be a drive through only clinic for adults age nineteen and older.”

Bainter says the health department is continuing to urge everyone to get their flu shot, as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the state. He says it’s something the public needs to be concerned about, especially with COVID and Influenza having similar symptoms such as fever, coughing and body aches.

He says it is going to be difficult for health officials this year, and that they need to be aware of it. Bainter says if you do have flu or COVID like symptoms, the reaction should be the same.

“If we have the flu we should be staying home also. We want to emphasize that if you have any of those symptoms, the first step to do is to stay home. That doesn’t change with COVID being the virus we are fighting right now.

That’s the same old adage we have had in fighting the flu over the years, is if you are sick stay home. Let’s try to stop the spread of the virus so we can get back to normal.”

The drive through flu clinic will be held next Wednesday, October 21st, from 10am to 2pm at First Christian Church in South Jacksonville, located at 2106 S Main Street.

For more information or to set up an appointment for a walk-in flu shot at the health department for any ages, call the Morgan County Health Department at 217-245-5111.