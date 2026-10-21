Drive Through Flu Shot Clinic

By Gary Scott on October 21, 2026 at 6:00am

The Morgan County Health Department will conduct a drive thru flu and COVID immunization clinic today at First Christian Church on South Main.

The event will run from 10 AM to 2 PM today.

Morgan County Health Department nursing director Jacqui Barringer says the health department will make it as easy, and painless as possible.

She says people need to bring their insurance card, and follow directions. All can be done from the vehicle without getting out.

Barringer is anticipating a flu and COVID season similar to a year ago.

She says Illinois health officials are beginning to see early stages of the flu.

Barringer says all money paid through the health department helps the department’s budget for the rest of the year.

Flu shots and COVID vaccines will be administered at the health department at the corner of Clay and State.