Drive Through Flu Vax Coming to Passavant

A car side vaccination clinic is coming to Passavant Area Hospital next month.

Memorial Physicians Services is offering flu shots to the public in a drive-through format. On Saturday, October 2nd and November 6th, flu shots will be offered at MPS located at 15 Founder’s Lane on the Passavant Hospital campus.

According to the announcement, upon arrival at the drive-thru labs and clinics, patients should remain in their vehicles and proceed to one of the open drive-thru lanes. An MPS employee will assist with the completion of registration and will administer the flu vaccine.

Car side flu vaccine clinics are being offered at several Memorial Health System locations through November including Springfield and Lincoln.

Patients who attend the clinics are asked to come prepared with a mask to wear, and

wear loose-fitting clothing for easy car side access for vaccine administration.

A valid photo ID and most recent insurance card are required, and you are also asked to have an ink pen in your vehicle for completion of the consent form, or print and complete it prior to arrival.

For more information, patients should visit MemorialMD.com.