Drive Through Food Distribution Saturday in Beardstown

A drive through food distribution will be held this weekend in Cass County.

The Central Illinois Food Bank will be hosting a drive-through food distribution at the Elks Lodge in Beardstown located at 205 E. 2nd Street.

Partner Resource Coordinator for Central Illinois Food Bank, Sarah Bermingham says this distribution is in partnership with DOT Foods and the Cass County Food Bank.

The distribution begins at 10:00 am and Bermingham says it will last until supplies run out. There is no registration required and no financial eligibility requirements for the distribution.

Attendees must be a resident of Cass County and are asked to line up on Main Street. Central Illinois Food Bank Officials ask that everyone please wear a mask while going through the distribution, and to please clear a space in your backseat or trunk to ensure everyone’s safety.