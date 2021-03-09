Drive Through Food Distribution Saturday in Beardstown

A drive-through food distribution will be held this weekend for Cass County residents. The Central Illinois Food Bank will be hosting a drive-through food distribution at the Elks Lodge in Beardstown located at 205 E. 2nd Street.

The distribution begins at 10:00 am this Saturday, March 13th, and organizers say it will last until supplies run out. There is no registration required and no financial eligibility requirements for the distribution.

Attendees must be a resident of Cass County and are asked to line up on Main Street. Central Illinois Food Bank Officials ask that everyone please wear a mask while going through the distribution, and to please clear a space in your backseat or trunk to ensure everyone’s safety.