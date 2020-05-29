Drive Through Lab Services at Passavant to Relocate June 1

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 29, 2020 at 10:28am

Passavant Area Hospital will continue to offer drive through laboratory services in June, with a few adjustments.

Hospital officials announced today in an effort to simplify testing, and to place testing in one location, the outpatient laboratory tent currently located in the south parking lot in front of the hospital, will be relocating to parking lot A, located northwest of the Emergency Department.

Starting Monday, patients needing to utilize the drive through laboratory are directed to enter the Passavant campus at the intersection of West Walnut and Westgate, and proceed to north to parking lot A.

New signage will help direct patients to the new location.

The outpatient laboratory drive-through service will continue operating weekdays, from 8 a.m. To 4 p.m.

COVID-19 testing for pre-procedures only is also available at the drive-through location. Hours for this test are weekdays, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and weekends 8-11:30 a.m.