Drive Thru Request for the Plan Commission

By Gary Scott on October 7, 2026 at 6:25am

A local restaurant wants to add a drive thru lane.

The Jacksonville plan commission tonight will consider a request from Hector Alvarado from Little Mexico on West Morton.

The commission will consider a request to add a special use permit to the B-3 zoning.

The plan commission will also look at rezoning at 400 West Morgan from R-5 to B-3 at the Grace United Methodist Church building.

And, more storage space is being sought at 1972 West Morton in an attempt to amend the Planned Development Commercial Agreement.

The meeting tonight starts at 6 at Jacksonville city hall.