Drive Thru Shots Today on South Main

By Gary Scott on October 22, 2025 at 6:48am

he Morgan County health department will operate a flu and COVID vaccination drive through on South Main today.

The clinic is a follow up to the flu bowl from two weeks ago.

Jacquie Barringer, director of nursing at the Morgan County Health Department, says many people prefer the comfort of the drive through, rather than standing in line.

She says the hours are 10 AM to 2 PM at First Christian Church on South Main.

Barringer says they will try to move it along as quickly as they can.

Dale Bainter is the head of the Morgan County Health Department and will be the first person in line if there are any questions.