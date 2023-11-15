Driver Arrested in Van vs. Ameren-IL Truck Collision in Beardstown

Beardstown first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash yesterday morning, with one of the vehicles reportedly on fire.

According to a Facebook post by the Beardstown Fire Department, at 8:45AM Tuesday, Beardstown Fire & Ambulance were dispatched to the 600 block of Beard Street for a two-vehicle crash with one of the vehicles reported to be on fire.

According to the report, a passenger van had struck a parked Chevy truck owned by Ameren-Illinois with the parked truck being occupied. The report says a bystander helped the Ameren employee from their vehicle as well as the driver of the van before the arrival of emergency crews.

Fire Department personnel extinguished the fire while Ambulance personnel attended to the occupants of both vehicles.

No injuries were reported. The truck received heavy damage to the rear, driver’s side quarter panel and bed. The van received disabling damage and fire damage to the engine compartment and front of the vehicle.

The unidentified driver of the van was later taken into custody by Beardstown Police under suspicion of driving under the influence.