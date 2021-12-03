Driver Cited After Striking A House

Jacksonville Police cited a driver after they struck a house early yesterday morning.

Police were called to a car crash with injuries, with the vehicle striking a residence in the 1100 block of North Diamond at approximately 8:30 yesterday morning.

Upon arrival, police found a vehicle driven by 56 year old Anthony C. Garman of the 300 block of East Superior Avenue had left the roadway and hit multiple homes before come to a stop. Garman sustained an injury to his head and was treated at the scene by members of LifeStar EMS, but denied transport to the hospital.

Garman’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

Garman was later cited for improper lane usage.