Driver Cited After Vehicle Ends Up In Town Brook

One man was cited after a vehicle ended up in the Town Brook on Saturday morning.

Jacksonville Police were called to the town brook at Hoagland Avenue at Park Street just after 6:30 Saturday morning for a vehicle in the brook. According to the police report, a vehicle driven by 21-year old Alexander J. Diaz of Decatur was traveling southbound on Park Street, slid through the intersection, and the vehicle ended up in the Town Brook.

The vehicle sustained minor damage and was pulled out of the creek. Diaz and a passenger, 20-year old Estesania J. Sosa of Beardstown reported no injuries. Diaz was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.