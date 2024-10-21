Driver Cited, Alleged Passengers Flee After Car Strikes House in South Jacksonville on Saturday

South Jacksonville Police are investigating an incident in which a vehicle struck a house on Saturday morning on South Main Street.

South Jacksonville and Jacksonville Police were called just before 11AM Saturday to the 1600 block of South Main Street for a gray Dodge sports car that struck the foundation of a house on the east side of the street.

According to eyewitnesses, two passengers fled the scene on foot but the driver stayed and was detained by police.

According to a South Jacksonville Police report, the driver, identified as 22-year old Matthew O. Banks of the 400 block of Lake Street was driving at a high rate of speed eastbound from West Greenwood, crossing South Main Street and lost control of the vehicle, and upon entering East Greenwood, the vehicle struck a fiber optic box on the south side of the street, ramped the curb, and struck the home.

Banks refused EMS treatment. The two passengers have not been identified or located at this time. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Banks was cited for reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, and improper lane usage. He was later released with a notice to appear in court.