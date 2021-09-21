Driver Cited For One Vehicle Crash in Brown County

One driver was cited after a vehicle overturned into a ditch in Brown County yesterday evening.

According to Illinois State Police District 20 reports, a 2018 black Nissan Altima driven by 24 year old Jorge P. Silva of Fort Worth Texas was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on U.S. 24 just east of Mt. Sterling near 1100 East. Silva then attempted to turn into a private drive and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its top in a nearby ditch. No injuries were reported to Silva or two passengers.

Silva was later cited for Speeding, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, no valid Driver’s License and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.