Driver Escapes Roll-Over Crash with Minor Injuries

One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash east of Jacksonville Wednesday morning.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies and LifeStar EMS were called to the scene of an accident near the intersection of Old State Road and Matson Road approximately four and a half miles east of Jacksonville at 8:00 am yesterday.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a passenger vehicle driven by 27-year-old Christopher S. Robinson of Jacksonville was traveling westbound on Old State Road just west of Matson Road, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The vehicle then struck the ditch and rolled over coming to rest on its wheels facing north.

Robinson was transported via ambulance to the hospital for minor injuries to his face in the crash. The vehicle sustained heavy damage to the front end as well as damage to the roof and windshield and had to be towed from the scene.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Robinson refused to supply blood or urine for analysis on suspicion of intoxication resulting in a suspension of his driver’s license for twelve months. He was cited for improper lane usage and officials say further charges could be forthcoming pending further investigation.