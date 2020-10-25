Driver Hits Apartment Building on Labor Drive

A South Jacksonville man was taken to Passavant Area Hospital early this morning after his vehicle struck an apartment building.

South Jacksonville Police were called to the the 400 block of Labor Drive at 2:08 this morning after a caller reported a vehicle had hit an apartment building.

Upon arrival, police discovered that 67 year old Arthur C. Lynch of that vicinity had driven his vehicle into the side an apartment building at 412 Labor Drive. According to police reports, Lynch said he had passed out behind the wheel. Lynch was transported by LifeStar EMS from the scene to Passavant Area Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Lynch was later cited for Driving Under the Influence. No other injuries were reported. There was no estimate given to the amount of damage to the building according to South Jacksonville Police reports.