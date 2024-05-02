Driver Injured After A Concrete Truck Rolls Near Jacksonville Waste Water Plant

By Benjamin Cox on May 2, 2024 at 11:53am

One person was hurt after a concrete truck rolled over on its side yesterday morning on the north side of Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Fire, LifeStar EMS, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, and Illinois State Police responded to Illinois Route 78 at the Jacksonville Waste Water Treatment Plant for a concrete truck rollover just before 10:30AM.

The Illinois State Police report on the crash provided no further information on the crash. The driver identified in Jacksonville Police reports as 38-year old Dustin R. Davis of the second block of Book Lane was extricated by members of the Jacksonville Fire Department and was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by ambulance with unspecified injuries.

No additional information is available.