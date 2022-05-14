Driver Killed in Crash While Running From Police Near Plesant Plains

The Illinois State Police are investigating a crash that killed a driver after leading police on a pursuit.

According to an update by the Illinois State Police, at approximately 7:39 p.m., near the intersection of Yankeetown Road and Tomlin Road, in western Sangamon County near Pleasant Plains, ISP Zone 4 Investigations was requested by the Menard County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer-involved death involving a Menard County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Preliminary information indicates the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle for numerous traffic violations. For unknown reasons, the driver failed to stop and fled from the deputy. A short pursuit occurred, and the fleeing driver crashed near the intersection of Yankeetown Road and Tomlin Road and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Illinois State Police say no officers or members of the public were injured during the incident. The incident is being investigated by ISP DCI Zone 4 Investigations with assistance from ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU). The investigation is active and ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.