Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Accident on Rt 36 Tuesday Night

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash last night. According to a release this morning by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson this morning, a single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:30 Tuesday night on Route 36 just west of Illinois Highway 123 in Alexander.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Radio traffic from Tuesday night indicated that the driver was possibly ejected from the vehicle, but that has not been confirmed as of press time.

According to the release, the accident is being investigated by the Illinois State Police and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office. State Police, Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies, Lifestar Ambulance, the Alexander Fire Department, and Morgan County Coroner’s Office all responded to the scene.

Patterson says the identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending the notification of the next of kin.