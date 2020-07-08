Driver License and Sticker Renewal Expiration Date Extended Additional Month

Those wanting to avoid waiting outside in the heat to renew their license now have a little more time to procrastinate.

Illinois Secretary of State Jessie White announced today, expired drivers licenses, I.D. cards and license plate sticker expiration’s have been extended another month, and will now be due to expire on November 1st of this year.

White said in a press release this morning, he suggests residents delay their visit to a Driver Service facility during the current heat wave. He says if you do plan to visit a facility, be prepared to wait outside due to social distancing, which limits the number of people allowed inside one at a time.

White is continuing to urge Illinoisans to consider using online services when possible to avoid lines at driver service facilities in the state. He says in June, his office saw a 110% increase in online license sticker renewals compared to June of last year.

Through the end of the month, Driver Service facilities are serving only new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses and state I.D. cards, and vehicle transactions.

Customers who must visit a facility to renew their license or I.D. card are being encouraged to use the preregistration application online at cyberdriveillinois.com to help speed up their transaction while at the facility.

Face masks are required to visit a facility and social distancing continues to be practiced.