Driver Service Facilities Closed for Holiday Weekend

By Jeremy Coumbes on November 10, 2022 at 3:14pm

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

• Offices and Driver Services facilities, such as the Jacksonville location, operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Friday, November 11th, and will reopen for business on Saturday, November 12th.

• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Friday, November 11, and will reopen for business on Monday, Nov. 14.

White says as a reminder, he has extended all driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permit expiration dates to Dec. 1, 2022.

The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.