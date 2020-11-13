Driver Service Facilities to Close

By Jeremy Coumbes on November 13, 2020 at 3:42pm

Transactions with the Secretary of State’s Office are moving back online beginning next week.

Illinois Secretary of State Jessie White announced today that beginning Tuesday, November 17th, all Drivers Service Facilities will be closed to in-person transactions.

White says due to the worsening COVID pandemic, Drivers Service Facilities will remain closed through Monday, December 7th and he encourages all Illinoisans to take advantage of online services.

White also announced today the expiration dates for driver’s licenses and I.D. cards will now be extended to June 1st, 2021. Due to federal requirements CDL and commercial permit holders are excluded from the extension.

19 CDL facilities will remain open for CDL written and road exams, including locations in Peoria, Quincy and Springfield.

White says “The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus.”

He noted that many transactions with the Secretary of State’s Office such as license plate renewal stickers, renewing driver’s licenses and state I.D. cards, obtaining a driver record abstract and filling business services such as incorporations and annual reports can all be conducted online at cyberdriveillinois.com.

Seven facilities in in the state will be open for drive-through license plate sticker renewal services, including in Springfield at 2701 South Dirksen Parkway.