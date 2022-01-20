Driver Service Facilities to Reopen Next Week

Driver Service facilities around the state will reopen to the public soon.

Secretary of State Jesse White announced today that with an abundance of caution, all Secretary of State departments, including Driver Services facilities, will resume conducting in-person transactions on Monday, Jan. 24, with facilities operating a Tuesday through Saturday schedule like Jacksonville, set to open Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Secretary of State facilities have been closed to the public since January 3rd due to the statewide surge in cases of COVID-19. White says the open date extends the closures an additional week, but that his office is pleased to see what appears to be the beginning of a downswing in new cases.

He says the health and safety of employees and the public remains a top priority, and if the downtrend continues, offices will begin to reopen on the 24th. White is also reminding the public that many services can be transacted online by going to ilsos.gov.

Also as a reminder, White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022. Expiration dates for commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) and commercial learner’s permits (CLPs) have been extended to Jan. 31, 2022, for CDLs and CLPs with expiration dates between Nov. 1, 2021, and Jan. 31, 2022. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.