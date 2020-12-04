Driver Services Facilities To Remain Closed Until Jan. 4

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is announcing that Driver Services facilities statewide will remain closed for in-person transactions until Monday, January 4th due to COVID-19. White is reminding the public that expirations for driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended until June 1st.

White also has expanded online services for the public, which they can take advantage of by visiting www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Some of these services include:

• Renewing a license plate sticker;

• Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers;

• Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs);

• Obtaining a driver record abstract;

• Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports; and

• Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov.

In addition, White announced that the following facilities will be open for new drivers ONLY: 2512 Locust Street in Quincy and the 2701 South Dirksen Parkway location in Springfield. These facilities will operate under normal hours.CDL driving tests are by appointment only by calling 217-785-3013.

The South Dirksen location will continue offering drive-thru services for license plate sticker transactions ONLY. All other Secretary of State departments are open to serve the public. Check www.cyberdriveillinois.com for more information.