Driver Strikes Utility Pole at Prairie & College

A utility pole and vehicle were severely damaged after a one vehicle crash yesterday afternoon.

Jacksonville Police were called to the intersection of South Prairie Street and West College Avenue for a report of a utility pole damaged due to a car crash at 2:28PM.

Upon arrival, police learned that 18 year old Conner K. Michaels of the 800 block of Freedman Street had experienced mechanical issues with his vehicle and struck the utility pole in an effort to stop at the intersection.

Eye witnesses to the incident corroborated Michaels’ story to police. No injuries were reported.

The vehicle was towed from the scene due to disabling damage. The utility pole had to be replaced by Ameren-Illinois. No citations have been issued in the incident as of the time of this report.