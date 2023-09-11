Driver Sustaines Minor Injuries in Sunday Grain Truck Fire

Fire Department Crews from Woodson and Murrayville responded to a call for the sound of an explosion and a fire near a Woodson grain storage facility Sunday.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. Sunday, crews responded to the 400 block of East Main Street. Woodson Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Dave Jensen says the incident involved a semi-truck and trailer that was offloading grain at the time.

“We were notified that there was an explosion and a fire on a semi-truck at 403 East Main Street, which is an elevator. When we arrived the truck was involved around the rear passenger side duals. The corn in the hopper was not affected and we extinguished it in about three minutes”

Jansen says a brake overheated which ignited the tires directly behind the passenger side of the cab. The fire caused the tires to explode.

Jensen says the driver of the semi was struck in the shoulder by part of the tire and suffered minor injuries. He refused medical treatment. No firefighters were injured in the incident and crews were on scene for approximately one hour.