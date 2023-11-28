Driver’s Identity, Cause of IL Route 104 Semi Crash Reported by ISP

More information has been made available about the crash that closed Illinois Route 10 yesterday afternoon.

According to an updated report from the Illinois State Police, troopers responded to the area of Illinois Route 104 just west of Waverly Road in Sangamon County just before 1PM for a single-unit commercial vehicle rollover.

According to the update, the driver of a grain hauler, 66-year old Steven D. Dunn of Springfield experienced a medical issue that caused the truck to veer off the roadway. Dunn then attempted to correct, causing the truck to overturn in the roadway. Dunn was taken to a Springfield area hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

No citations have been issued.

Illinois Route 104 was closed in both directions until about 4PM, after the Illinois Department of Transportation performed pavement evaluations to see if there was any damage caused by the crash.