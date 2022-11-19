Driver’s License and ID Card Expiration Extension Ends Dec. 1

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is reminding the public that the Driver’s License and ID Card Expiration extensions granted during the Covid-19 pandemic are up at the end of the month.

To address the high customer volume caused by the pandemic, current Secretary of State Jesse White expanded online renewals for expired licenses and ID cards starting in 2020. Letters to those eligible to renew their licenses and and IDs online are still being sent out. The letter provides driver’s license and ID card holders with a unique PIN to renew online instead of visiting a facility. Customers may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility for online renewal or to obtain their PIN. They may also visit ilsos.gov/renewaldlid/eligible.jsp to look up their eligibility status.

White continues to encourage people to conduct other business online at ilsos.gov. In addition to driver’s license and ID card renewals for those who qualify, online services include obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, ordering a driver record, and purchasing license plate stickers.

Customers visiting a Driver Services facility to renew their driver’s license or ID card have the option to make an appointment at one of the 30 appointment facilities, or they can visit a walk-in facility. To determine what facilities require an appointment or to make an appointment, customers should visit ilsos.gov. Individuals without internet access may call 844-817-4649 to schedule an appointment. Only larger facilities require appointments. Many small, rural facilities do not use the appointment system because they do not experience the heavy customer volume that large facilities encounter. These facilities remain accessible to walk-in customers.

As a reminder, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.