Drivers License Expiration Dates Extended in Illinois

The Secretary of State authorized more expiration date extensions today.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended an additional three months – from Nov. 1, 2020, until Feb. 1, 2021.

White says the new Feb. 1 extension also includes those who have October, November, December and January expiration dates. As a result, expired driver’s licenses and ID cards will remain valid until Feb. 1, 2021, so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities during the pandemic.

License plate registration stickers remain extended until Nov. 1, 2020. Secretary of State officials say the stickers can easily be renewed online.

White is continuing to urge the public to consider using online services when possible instead of visiting a facility due to heavy customer volume.

Customers who can conduct business online may go to www.cyberdriveillinois.com to take advantage of online services – such as renewing license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, obtaining a driving record abstract or renewing a standard driver’s license through the Safe Driver renewal program.

White is also reminding elder drivers his office recently extended the driver’s license expiration date by one year for qualified drivers age 75 and older. The new expiration date is their birthday in 2021.