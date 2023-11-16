Driver’s Name Released From Tuesday Morning Van vs. Ameren Truck Collision in Beardstown

Cass County authorities have released the name of the man cited for a two-car collision with an Ameren-Illinois truck in Beardstown on Tuesday.

32-year old Santiago Arroyo-Carrillo was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage by Beardstown Police. Carrillo’s 2007 Nissan passenger van struck the occupied Ameren-Illinois truck at 7th and March Street in Beardstown just before 9:30 on Tuesday morning, causing the van to catch on fire.

Carrillo and the Ameren employee were not injured in the crash. Both were pulled from their vehicles by a bystander prior to emergency services’ arrival.

Carrillo has not had charges filed against him in Cass County Court as of press time, according to online court records.