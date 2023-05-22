Drop off For Salvation Army Flea-Esta Sale Starts Today

The Jacksonville Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary want your stuff.

Donations for the annual Flea-Esta Sale at the Morgan County Fairgrounds will begin being accepted today at the 4-H Building.

Auxiliary member Carol Piper says from Monday through Wednesday, the Flea-Esta will fill up two buildings worth of items: “We will accept some items on Thursday, but we mainly need Thursday to set up and get everything in order. Monday through Wednesday is our big days to take everything in. We take everything from furniture to household items. Then, we do not take clothing, electronics, or workout equipment. Other than that, we pretty much take everything for this sale.”

Captain April Clarke says that the Flea-Esta and the Hops Holiday Sale all go towards benefiting the Salvation Army’s current and future youth programming that’s expanding.

Clarke says that dropping off your unwanted, good condition household items for the sale is a great way to pay it forward: “If you want to help those in your community in big ways, this is the way to do it. You may not be able to put money in my bucket at Christmastime or send us a check on a monthly basis, but if you have stuff around your house that you’re not using that we can sell, then we can make money that way. This is your way to help your community and participate in what’s happening. When you see these reports of the baby shower, or our Back to School event, you can say ‘You know what? I helped that. Just by donating, I helped those programs.'”

Drop off of items at the 4-H Building will run from 9AM – 4PM Monday through Wednesday this week at on the Morgan County Fairgrounds. There will be assistance if you need it.

The Flea-Esta sale will be Friday, May 26th from 8AM to 4PM and Saturday, May 27th from 8AM to Noon. For more information call, 217-245-7124.