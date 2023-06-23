Drought Growing Across Central Illinois

Areas of severe drought across West Central Illinois continues to grow.

Southern Sangamon, most of Macoupin, and the the far southeast tip of Morgan County are the only portions of the listening area not listed in moderate drought this week, according to the National Drought Monitor map released on Thursday.

Northwestern Pike County is now listed under severe drought conditions, as are the very far northwestern portions of Brown and the western portion of Schuyler County. The severe drought belt wraps from west to east across the north-central portion of the state, including all of Cook County.

Jacksonville has received just under a half inch of rain since June 10th. Precipitation has only been recorded on three days in that same time frame.

The National Agricultural Statistical Service reported this past week that both the corn and soybean crop have about 20% listed at very poor to poor conditions over the previous week. The service also says that the West Southwest District, which covers the listening area, is nearly a half inch below normal precipitation for this time of year.

WLDS-WEAI is an official reporting station for the National Weather Service.